Hailey Bieber shows off her $20 acne cure in cozy $278 sweater
Ah celebrities, they’re just like us! While that sentiment doesn’t always ring true, in Hailey Bieber’s case it’s just another reason to love her.
In an Instagram Story posted this weekend, the 24-year old model shared a relatable photo where she highlighted how she deals with acne at home.
In the snap, Bieber let fans in on one of her go-to beauty secrets: a set of star-shaped pimple patches from the beloved Gen-Z brand Starface.
Clinically proven to absorb fluid, shield spots from outside bacteria, and prevent skin picking, the $20 Hydro-Star stickers are made using pure hydrocolloid to help heal blemishes and pimples. Vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny certified, the stickers are a super cute way to tackle acne without harsh ingredients that strip the skin, and now they’re Bieber-approved.
The mirror selfie also showcased Bieber posing while wearing a soft and cozy animal print sweater from Reformation.
Featuring a relaxed fit and a plush knit, the Bolton Zip Jacket is the ultimate piece for staying warm this winter. Sizes are selling quickly though, so if you’re looking to get your hands on the model-approved style, you’ll want to act fast.
If the jacket’s $278 price tag is a little steep, you can also shop a selection of sweater styles included in the brand’s Winter Sale that’s on now.
Finn Sweater
SHOP IT: Reformation, $179 (originally $358)
Hope Cardigan
SHOP IT: Reformation, $91 (originally $182)
Erin Sweater
SHOP IT: Reformation, $167 (originally $238)
Lexi Sweater
SHOP IT: Reformation, $179 (originally $358)
Sami Cropped Sweater
SHOP IT: Reformation, $167 (originally $238)
