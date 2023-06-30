Hailey Bieber Slams the 'Completely Made-Up and Twisted' Feud with Selena Gomez: 'I Hate It'

"Time and time again I say there is no issue and it's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man," Bieber said

Hailey Bieber has had enough of the "made-up" feud with Selena Gomez.

The Rhode skin founder appeared on Bloomberg’s The Circuit on Thursday and addressed what's been going on with Gomez, after being asked by host Emily Chang. Though Chang didn't use Gomez's name directly, clips of news stories mentioning the two women appeared on screen.

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez," Bieber, 26, said. “This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous."



“And I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused, because I’m not okay with [it]. I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I want to be able to bring people together and I think that it was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and it doesn't have to be about this whole divisive nature,” she continued.

Chang added that the story is a “frustrating old narrative” of two women pitted against each other “because of a man.”

“I hate it,” Bieber agreed, adding, “I’ve hated it since the beginning and it goes back to being misunderstood. Time and time again I say there is no issue and it's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.”



Bieber went on to discuss the plights of constantly being talked about on the internet.

“I don't want silly made-up drama to affect what I’m focusing and working on,” Bieber said, referring to her venture with Rhode. “There’s narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings and make me really upset."

Bieber revealed she has found comfort in creating her own content that she “has control over,” saying that she's found YouTube to be a "really embracing and positive space," whereas TikTok tends to be "nasty" and "negative."



Though Gomez, 30, and Bieber's complicated relationship goes back many years, Gomez squashed feud rumors when she asked fans to stop sending death threats to Bieber on her behalf.

In March, Gomez wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying that Bieber reached out to her about the hate she'd been receiving online and how hard it had been to deal with.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez began.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Later in the day, Bieber posted her own story, writing, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together."

Bieber doubled down on her message this month, asking fans again to tone it down and stop with the drama.

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don't say anything.”



