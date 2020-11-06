Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors — “Focus On What’s Important”

Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff

One day Justin and Hailey Bieber might announce they're having a baby, but today is not that day. In case you've heard the rumor, Bieber is not pregnant. The model made that very clear on her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 5th, in an apparent attempt to get ahead of a speculative article. She also encouraged people to focus on something else more important—you know, something that many of us are refreshing our feeds all day to find out the results of...

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @usweekly," Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election."

Us Weekly has not published a story about Bieber supposedly being pregnant. It's possible she was asked to comment on claims by "sources" and chose to respond this way.

Though it's never okay to assume or speculate about a potential pregnancy, Bieber finds it especially distressing to do so during a hugely-important presidential election. In the lead up to November 3rd, Bieber, who publicly endorsed Joe Biden on Instagram, frequently encouraged voting to her 30 million followers.

She also worked with Elect Justice and held an Instagram Live chat with Alicia Keys about the importance of voting.

In the past, Bieber has said she would like to have kids someday—"but definitely not anytime soon," as she told Vogue Arabia in 2018, adding "I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own."

