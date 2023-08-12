Hailey Bieber Shows Off Summer Outfits, Including White Minidress

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

On Friday, Hailey Bieber offered her followers a glimpse into her late summer fashion and her late summer hobbies. She shared a carousel of pics on Instagram with a caption revealing that she is currently binge-watching Sex and the City and it's a brand new experience.

She wrote in the caption that she “is currently watching all of Sex and the City for the first time ever.”

Why now? Probably because the second season the SATC reboot, And Just Like That..., is currently airing on Max. It's hard to appreciate the new show without some familiarity with the old, and every season is currently available to stream. Her followers, however, were incredulous.

“Are u ok???? This is wild,” Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments.

But her friend Lori Harvey commented, “Wait same 🤣.”

Though the confession sparked a lot of conversation, the post also had a few great looks for August. In a close up where she's wearing a red knit bucket hat, Bieber is sporting her “strawberry girl summer” makeup with faux freckles and pink blush. Her hand s holding on the hat showed off her pink strawberry manicure.

In another picture, Bieber wore a vivid red dress with a plunging halter neckline and ruched seams. The look featured a fabric rose at the center of the bodice and she wore it with a small red purse and chunky gold earrings.

In another pic, Bieber wore a white minidress made from embroidered fabric, with a square neckline and spaghetti straps. She wore the dress with white thong flip-flops and a gold watch. Bieber carried a taupe leather bucket bag over one shoulder.

On TikTok, the model offered a tutorial for her makeup look in case anyone else wanted to join her strawberry summer vibe.

“So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry make-up look,” she said in the clip. “Then I went in with two cream blushes that I mix together — can’t say where the cream blushes are from (wink wink).”

She added, “And then I went in with the same two cream glasses that were on my cheeks and used that for my lip...Peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!”

