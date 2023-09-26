Hailey Bieber Shows Major Leg in Two-Tone Bodysuit and Leather Trench for Paris Dinner Date

The Rhode beauty founder, 26, is visiting Paris Fashion Week

SplashNews Hailey Bieber leaves the Loulou restaurant in Paris, France

Hailey Bieber knows how to make a bold fashion statement!

The Rhode founder, 26, showed off some serious leg in a daring outfit as she headed to dinner at Hôtel Costes restaurant in Paris on Monday.

Bieber was pictured wearing a nude and black bodysuit with a high neck, a pair of sheer black tights and a black belt with a gold buckle at the waist.

She teamed her look with a sweeping black leather trench coat, black velvet pumps and a pair of slim black sunglasses — plus a black leather Jil Sander handbag with gold metallic detailing



SplashNews Bieber wore a bodysuit and black trench out to dinner in Paris on Monday

Bieber is visiting the French capital to attend Paris Fashion Week. Earlier on Monday, the model posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her wearing a baby pink mini-dress with white socks and black flats as she stood in a hallway holding a laptop.

“In Paris 🎀🎀,” Bieber wrote in her caption.

The beauty founder then shared a snap of some Rhode products lined up on a table. A following video showed Bieber flicking through a magazine with images from her most recent Rhode Peptide Lip Tint campaign printed on the pages.



Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews The Rhode founder showed some major leg with her daring look

Bieber was seen in a final photo smiling as she walked in the middle of a Paris avenue in the same baby pink dress as before.

“Delusional and jetlagged xo,” she captioned the image.



Hailey’s visit to Paris comes days after she was pictured with husband Justin Bieber on a date night at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. The pair also attended Daniel Caesar's show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Hailey Bieber Instagram Bieber sported a baby pink mini dress shortly after arriving in Paris

The couple — who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary earlier this month — were joined by Corey Gamble for dinner, before they made their way to Caesar's sold-out show, which is a part of his Superpowers World Tour.

For the occasion, Justin, 29, wore a bright orange puffer vest over a gray hoodie and a red beanie. Hailey kept her look equally casual as she wore a black leather jacket and loose-fitted brown pants.



