Hailey Bieber on how she recovered from Justin Bieber break-up

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Hailey Bieber, formerly known Hailey Baldwin, has spoken candidly about her difficult break-up with Justin - her now husband - back in 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During an episode of the couple’s new Facebook show, The Biebers on Watch, they chatted on a lake near their home about the end of their relationship.

Justin asked his wife how she learned to forgive and trust him again after their abrupt split, in order to eventually get married.

“I think that one thing that’s really important is that from the time that you and I ended, and it was not on good terms, I was on my own, essentially,” she replied.







“I didn’t just throw myself into a relationship, throw myself into something else to try to... I did other things to try to distract myself and forget and would talk to people or hang out with people, but I didn’t search for someone to just come take your place and be like another relationship and try to fill a void in that way.”

Hailey went on to explain how difficult she found the separation initially, but that she eventually understood it was “the best thing” as she could focus on herself - including working on her own career and meeting new people.



Photo credit: Alessio Botticelli - Getty Images

Although the model felt certain about her feelings towards Justin, she had “doubt” and was “confused” as to whether the feelings were mutual, as he had rekindled his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, reports Insider.

“There was a lot of forgiveness that you need to have toward me and vice versa. We both had made mistakes,” Justin said.

Despite their split back in 2016, Bieber predicted he’d eventually marry Hailey, telling GQ at the time: “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right?”

The couple, who originally got married in a secret ceremony in September 2018, exchanged vows for a second time in front of 154 guests last October.

Story continues

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.



SIGN UP

You Might Also Like