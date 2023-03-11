Hailey Bieber Reflects On Her Mini-Stroke 1 Year Later

Hailey Bieber recently reflected on suffering a mini-stroke last year.

On Friday, the model posted on her Instagram story a video she created in April 2022 where she discussed having experienced a transient ischemic attack, often called a mini-stroke, the previous month. The incident led to her diagnosis of patent foramen ovale, which is when “a hole in the heart didn’t close the way it should after birth,” as the Mayo Clinic describes it.

“Can’t believe it’s been 1 year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis,” Bieber wrote in a text overlay on her post Friday. “Given that it’s the 1 year mark from such a life changing event, I wanted to share all the information I’ve learned about PFO and share resources to donate.”

In the 2022 video describing her health condition, Bieber said that doctors told her she had a small blood clot that traveled into her heart, then through the hole in her heart, and eventually to her brain.

Bieber said she underwent a procedure to address the PFO, and that it went “very smoothly.”

In January, Bieber said the health scare had since caused her “a lot of anxiety.”

“I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again,” she said during an appearance on the “Run-Through with Vogue” podcast.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

The model first shared the news that she had suffered a blood clot on Instagram, just days after it happened.

She said at the time that the experience was one of the “scariest moments” she’d been through.

Singer Justin Bieber addressed his wife’s health issues at a concert shortly after her mini-stroke, telling the crowd that Hailey was “strong.”

“It’s been scary ... It’s been really scary,” he said. “But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands.”

Related...