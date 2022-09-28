Hailey Bieber on What Really Happened When She and Justin Were Heckled by Selena Fans at the Met Gala

Michelle Lee
·3 min read

Hailey Bieber is shutting down the Met Gala drama.

In conversation with Alex Cooper for the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Rhode Skin founder clarified the 2021 Met Gala gossip surrounding herself, her husband Justin Bieber, 28, and his ex Selena Gomez, 30.

During the couple's red carpet appearance, many speculated that Bieber held back tears after fans were heard yelling out Gomez's name.

"I could hear everyone screaming and again I think there's a certain part of you that has a numbness [to it]. I was really surprised," she said. "I didn't know if that's what was really going on until I saw the video after," she added, referring to a clip of Justin appearing to say "don't cry" amid the chants.

"I felt like I had something in my eye," she told Cooper on the reality of the situation, making it clear that it was taken out of context.

Although the incident didn't cause any tears, Bieber did say it was "a very disrespectful thing to do towards anybody."

RELATED: Justin Bieber Wears His Own Label as He and Wife Hailey Baldwin Make Their Met Gala Debut

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bieber also dispersed any hearsay on why she wore shades on the red carpet, a decision that was in fact a pre-planned fashion choice and not a coverup. "The sunglasses were just part of my look," she revealed, noting that she intended to wear them at some point throughout the night.

Despite the negativity she has experienced, the model and entrepreneur opened up to Cooper about her way of blocking out the noise. "Another day, another negative slay," she said on the phrase that helps her endure criticism.

"You cannot take away my happiness, my relationship, my business, my career — you can try and you can be mad about it but it doesn't change anything is my point," she concluded.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Reveals Truth About Claim She 'Stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

Getty

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: 'My Best Friend'

Another hot topic discussed on the episode, which aired on Sept. 28, was Bieber's relationship with Gomez, a connection that has been under a microscopic lens as Internet trolls have tried to pit the two women against each other.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," Hailey said about the timeline of her with Justin, which dates back to 2009.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While she added that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," the model stated that she does understand the heightened attention surrounding her marriage, and how it relates to her husband's past relationships.

Bieber admitted that people might assume her marriage is the only subject of conversation, but acknowledged that the two-time Grammy winner is a "huge part of my life and obviously people are very interested in our life together."

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Winnipeg Jets supporters rejoice as Fan Fest returns

    Fans gathered at the Bell MTS Iceplex on Saturday to join the Winnipeg Jets as they officially kicked off hockey season with the return of the Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest. Returning for the first time since 2019, after a hiatus due to the pandemic, Fan Fest offered hockey lovers a sneak peek at top players with the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose as they prepare for the new season. "It's building excitement but it's also bringing our fans together at the same time to hype up our season," said Kory H

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa