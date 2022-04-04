Hailey Bieber, queen of understated glam, won the Grammys red carpet

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Supermodel Hailey Bieber has some consistent sartorial codes: clean silhouettes, tonal hues, and the occasional unexpected detail. Combined, her aesthetic reads simplistic elegance that’s effortlessly understated yet endlessly chic. Her hair and make-up play a huge part in this, too – as illustrated at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Accessorising her floor-length white silk gown from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Bieber’s brunette hair – which just keeps getting richer and richer – was styled in a nonchalant loose low plait. It’s not something we’ve come to expect from red carpet hair, which is often more coiffed, structured, or polished.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The ‘do had a last-minute feel to it; given the centre parting and loose tendrils around her face, it was as if Bieber’s hair was intended to be worn down, and then braided back on impulse. Although no doubt the fortuitous feel was planned.

Her hair was the work of Bryce Scarlett, the celebrity stylist who regularly collaborates with Margot Robbie, another red carpet regular with a sophisticated yet relaxed signature style.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Sharing his tricks in a statement, Scarlett revealed the “soft clean braid” was styled with the help of some Fekkai Brilliant Gloss Perfecting Crème (which added a shot of shine) and the brand’s Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray (which unfortunately isn’t available in the UK, though you could try the Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray for a similar effect).

Scarlett also styled Bieber’s hair for the Vanity Fair Oscars party last week. Low-key yet luxurious looking, it featured glossy undone waves with her trendy middle part. If you were in any doubt over the power of 'less is more', let her confirm its impact.

You Might Also Like