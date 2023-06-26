Hailey Bieber Put a Side-Boob-Baring Spin on the Classic Evening Gown

This dress is begging to be worn for a night out on the town.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Just as much as she loves her New Balance trainers and baggy jeans, Hailey Bieber is equally a fan of the ubiquitous party dress. When it comes to getting ready for a night out, the model has worn just about any iteration of the style you can think of — from a Barbie pink crystal-embellished mini to a thong-exposing LBD. And last night, she pushed the boundaries even further with a dreamy evening gown that featured a major surprise from behind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the 26-year-old beauty entrepreneur shared a series of snapshots from a recent outing, captioned: "🦋🦋🐬🎀🎀🎀." In the photos, she modeled a white bodycon maxi dress with a high neckline that balanced out its completely backless and side-boob-baring silhouette. The massive cutout extended down from her shoulder blades to just above her butt crack while also revealing cleavage on each of its sides.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey completed the look with a fuzzy baby blue Bottega Veneta handbag that matched her eyeshadow, crystal-encrusted earrings, and her oval engagement ring. Her chin-length bob was styled in loose waves and swept to the side, while a berry-colored lip was complemented by a swirl of blush and a slick of highlighter.

Related: Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Both Admitted to Being Members of the Mile High Club

Days earlier, Hailey was spotted in another all-white summer outfit that was decidedly more casual. Taking selfies in her car while stuck in traffic, she wore a plunging white top with thin spaghetti straps, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace, a black manicure, and minimal makeup.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.