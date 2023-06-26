Hailey Bieber Put a Side-Boob-Baring Spin on the Classic Evening Gown

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

This dress is begging to be worn for a night out on the town.

&lt;p&gt;Hailey Bieber Instagram&lt;/p&gt;

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Just as much as she loves her New Balance trainers and baggy jeans, Hailey Bieber is equally a fan of the ubiquitous party dress. When it comes to getting ready for a night out, the model has worn just about any iteration of the style you can think of — from a Barbie pink crystal-embellished mini to a thong-exposing LBD. And last night, she pushed the boundaries even further with a dreamy evening gown that featured a major surprise from behind.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

On Sunday, the 26-year-old beauty entrepreneur shared a series of snapshots from a recent outing, captioned: "🦋🦋🐬🎀🎀🎀." In the photos, she modeled a white bodycon maxi dress with a high neckline that balanced out its completely backless and side-boob-baring silhouette. The massive cutout extended down from her shoulder blades to just above her butt crack while also revealing cleavage on each of its sides.

&lt;p&gt;Hailey Bieber Instagram&lt;/p&gt;

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey completed the look with a fuzzy baby blue Bottega Veneta handbag that matched her eyeshadow, crystal-encrusted earrings, and her oval engagement ring. Her chin-length bob was styled in loose waves and swept to the side, while a berry-colored lip was complemented by a swirl of blush and a slick of highlighter.

Related: Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Both Admitted to Being Members of the Mile High Club

Days earlier, Hailey was spotted in another all-white summer outfit that was decidedly more casual. Taking selfies in her car while stuck in traffic, she wore a plunging white top with thin spaghetti straps, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace, a black manicure, and minimal makeup.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Read more

More From