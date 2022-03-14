Hailey Bieber Posts About Hospital Visit After Experiencing 'Stroke Like Symptoms'

Photo credit: MEGA - Getty Images

Early on Saturday, TMZ reported that Hailey Bieber had been hospitalized with a brain issue that sources close to the model said might be COVID-19 related. She was supposedly admitted to a hospital in Palm Springs with a condition that affected her movement.

In an Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon, Hailey posted about her trip to the hospital, writing that she experienced 'stroke like symptoms'.

'On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,' she wrote using what appears to be the Notes app.

'They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely with a few hours.'

She continued: 'Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!'

'Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern and for all the support and love,' Hailey concluded, adding two grey heart emojis and her name.

Justin Bieber, Hailey's husband, recently recovered from COVID-19 after contracting it a few weeks go. The virus caused the pop singer to postpone his Vegas concert.

'Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas,' a statement posted to Twitter at the time read.

'Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.'

Hailey has not confirmed whether or not she contracted the virus as well.

