Hailey Bieber Poses with Selena Gomez Weeks After Addressing Rumors She 'Stole' Justin Bieber

Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton

Tyrell Hampton

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber taking a photo together may have seemed like an impossibility to some fans. But just like Hailey's husband once said, "Never Say Never."

The pop superstar, 30, and model, 25, joined forces at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 2nd annual gala Saturday night in Los Angeles, weeks after Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and denied rumors she "stole" husband Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend Gomez.

The pair looked to be on good terms at the Los Angeles event, as they were all smiles while posing for an impromptu photo opp. In one photo, Selena can be seen with her hand on Hailey's leg, and in another, she has a full smile on her face as they stand closely.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Bieber on What Really Happened When She and Justin Were Heckled by Selena Fans at Met Gala

Selena and Hailey's public display of sisterhood comes after the former's bombshell conversation on Alex Cooper's podcast in September, when she addressed rumors of a feud between herself and the Only Murders in the Building star.

Both women have seemingly attempted to shut down rumors of ill will between the two of them a few times over the years, and this time around, Hailey directly said that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," and explained that it's "all love" between both her and Justin's former partner.

Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton

Tyrell Hampton

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," Hailey said about the timeline of her romance with Justin, 28, to whom she has since been married for more than four years.

Hailey met Justin at one of his Today Show appearances in 2009, which was documented in a heartfelt clip that continues to circulate TikTok, showing the teens introduced by her father Stephen Baldwin.

Story continues

After some run-ins, they reconnected at church in 2014, three years after Hailey publicly supported the on-and-off romance between Justin and Gomez as a fan on Twitter.

Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton

Tyrell Hampton

In GQ's March 2016 cover story, Justin publicly spoke on his relationship with Hailey for the first time. After breaking up in 2016, they reconciled in 2018 following his months-long reunion with Gomez — which spanned from October 2017 until March 2018. Justin and Hailey then got married at a civil ceremony in New York in September 2018, and eventually celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of over 150 family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina a year later.

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline

Saturday wasn't Hailey's first time speaking with Gomez, as she revealed on the podcast that they had indeed spoken to each other at some point after her 2018 wedding with Justin, and that there's "no drama" between them.

"That's also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine," she said at the time.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVIat SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin and Hailey Bieber

Hailey also elaborated on poor fan behavior during Call Her Daddy, too, specifically shutting down rumors that she cried at the 2021 Met Gala over a heckler chanting Selena's name. Ultimately, Hailey said she thought there was just something in her eye at the event.

"I could hear everyone screaming and again, I think there's a certain part of you that has a numbness [to it]. I was really surprised," she said. "I didn't know if that's what was really going on until I saw the video after."

Gomez seemingly alluded to the drama surrounding the end of her relationship with Justin during an Instagram Live in 2019 that discussed her song "Look at Her Now." Speaking with fans, she made it clear that her motto from her 2015 Revival cut remains in tact: "Kill Em With Kindness."

RELATED VIDEO: The 10 Biggest Bombshells From Hailey Bieber's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down," she said after Hailey liked an Instagram post from Elle magazine that featured Gomez as cover star. "I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please."

In a recent TikTok Live following Hailey's interview, Gomez also explained that she is "all about kind words" and that ultimately, "words matter," adding: "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."