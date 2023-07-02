Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her "Disgust" Over Being Pitted Against Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber gave some of her most forceful remarks yet to those who have pitted her against Selena Gomez just because both women have a romantic history with Justin Bieber. Gomez and Justin dated on-off for eight years and ended their relationship for good in March 2018; Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018.

During her appearance on the Bloomberg Originals series The Circuit With Emily Chang, Hailey was asked about the TikTok drama where users analyzed her history with Gomez earlier this year. Hailey spoke candidly about how the made-up feud seems indicative of a larger issue.

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez—this is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women,” she said. “It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey added that it was important that she and Gomez shared statements asking for people to stop the hatred. “I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that that caused because I 'm not okay with the kind of division that it caused,” she said. “I don't like this whole idea of Team This Person and Team This Person. I 'm just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together. I think that was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that you can do that. And you can bring people together and it doesn't have to be about this divisive nature.”

The old narrative of two women “being pitted against each other because of a guy? It's awful,” Hailey continued. “I hate it. I've hated it since the beginning. And I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood when it's like time and time again I don't know why I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem. It's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It's the world we live in unfortunately.”

You can watch Hailey's full interview here.

You Might Also Like