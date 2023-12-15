Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey Face Off in Gingerbread House-Making Contest

Harvey appeared on the latest episode of Bieber's 'Who's In My Bathroom?' YouTube series

Christmas has come early for Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey!

The models challenged each other to a fun gingerbread house making competition on the latest episode of Bieber's Who's In My Bathroom? YouTube series. Before taking on the challenge, Harvey, 26, and Bieber, 27, chatted about their holiday traditions and favorite memories.

Harvey shared that one of her family's traditions is to eat monkey bread every Christmas holiday. Bieber revealed that she will "never forget" the day that she found out Santa Claus was not real.

youtube Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber build gingerbread houses

"My mom had sat my sister down and was telling her, and I walked in and overheard them talking, and I was like, 'Santa isn't real?' I specifically remember saying it like that. And then my mom was like, 'No, or the Easter bunny or the tooth fairy,' " Bieber said.

The two also reminisced about one of their favorite memories together, which consisted of staying indoors and ordering burgers and fries. While Bieber said she was sick that day, Harvey said the quality time together was "exactly" what she needed.

Once the competition began, Bieber explained that the two had three minutes to design and decorate their houses and that there would be 11 votes to determine the winner. The table was filled with fun treats to assist in the process, including chocolates and fruit gummies.

hailey bieber/instagram Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber wear matching holidaypajamas

After the clock wound down, Harvey and Bieber showed off their gingerbread houses. Harvey's creation included coconut flakes and small marshmallows.

"You have your three gingerbread men to greet you. On the top, we have some peppermint razzle-dazzle for the holidays, and then when you exit the home, you will be greeted by some holiday treats," she said, naming it "Casa de Gingerbread."

Bieber also used coconut flakes for decoration but included red and green candies and two palm tree toppers. She said she focused on keeping the home simple.

youtube

"This is my Cali Christmas mansion," Bieber said. "Obviously, we have the palm tree vibes in the front to match our Cali Christmas theme. We've got some snow on the roof with the coconut. We have our little umbrella that's just to bring a little bit more of a tropical vibe."

After Harvey was determined to be the winner, Bieber took a photo of her and uploaded it to her Instagram Story.



