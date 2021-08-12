Hailey Bieber looks chic in a baby blue latex dress for date night

Hailey and Justin Bieber are always ready for date night.

Justin took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie of him and his wife looking chic. Dressed in a sleek, all-black suit by Yves Saint Laurent, Justin added a pop of colour to his look with a fun statement necklace by Omnis Studios. Meanwhile, Hailey wore a 2000s-inspired baby blue latex dress featuring adjustable straps embellished with gold buckles. She accessorised with simple gold necklaces and a matching baby blue Bottega Veneta woven leather bag. Completing the chic look, she wore her hair in a slick ponytail with a few loose strands of hair framing her face.

The two are famous for their public appearances together in coordinated ensembles, from their glamorous red-carpet looks to casual outings on the town. Two weeks ago, Justin and Hailey enjoyed more romantic time together on a road trip, which Justin took to Instagram to share a series of photos from. One included him and his wife posing by a tree in dressed-down ensembles: Justin in a red oversized flannel shirt with a matching red cap and sunglasses along with orange shorts, and Hailey in an oversized white graphic T-shirt with a tan checkered bucket hat and black boots.

The couple's road trip comes after their well-documented appearance in Paris back in June to meet with President Emmanuel Macron. For the occasion, Hailey wore a LaQuan Smith nude dress from the designer's fall 2021 collection that featured a revealing midriff area, along with matching nude lace-up sandals by FEMME and the rectangular Flynn sunglasses in brown tortoise by Elisa Johnson. She also carried a structured brown leather bag by contemporary brand Little Liffner and wore her hair up in a chic, perfectly slicked-back bun. Justin opted for a pinstriped suit by Celine paired with a white collared shirt. He also wore another standout piece—baby blue Jordans—to complete the otherwise conservative, classic look.

