Hailey Bieber Kicked Off Her Birthday Festivities in the Most Va-Va-Voom Velvet Gown
This vintage Mugler looks picture perfect in 2023.
Hailey Bieber officially turns 27 on Nov. 22 (mark your calendars), but the rhode founder and proud Scorpio is kicking off the festivities a little early. Her version of celebrating? Sharing a showstopping collection of photos on her Feed showing off an archival Thierry Mugler gown that's oozing with Old Hollywood glamour and the brand's signature sculpted, body-con silhouette. The gown, which made its debut in the late designer's Fall 1998 couture collection, features a scalloped neckline reminiscent of devil horns, sumptuous Bordeaux velvet, and a long hem.
Bieber finished the look, which was sourced from Instagram-beloved Tab Vintage, with gold jewelry and a wristwatch as well as shimmering makeup and an updo with two face-framing strands.
"Starting the bday week off early 🙆🏼♀️," she wrote alongside the photos.
The dark romance of today's look comes after Bieber announced her sweet-as-candy rhode launch yesterday with a very pink photo and an even pinker jelly bean. To celebrate rhode's new jellybean lip tint, Bieber wore tiny underwear and a slouchy pink T-shirt. The new shade is set to go on sale Nov. 22, according to rhode's Instagram page, which means everyone can get in on the festivities in just a few days.
While Bieber's latest look is ushering cooler temps and moodier vibes, she spent the last few months championing strawberry red to coincide with her donut-inspired lip tint earlier this summer and, after that, embracing latte fashion when rhode launched an espresso-brown shade.
