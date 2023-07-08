Hailey Bieber Keeps Dressing Like a Sexy '90s Dad

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

You know, if your dad paired his oversized shorts with micro tanks.

Celebrities love taking a high-low approach to their outfits, pairing luxury items with shopping mall-basics: think a trench from The Row with a classic white Hanes Tee, or Miu Miu ballet flats with a pair of on-sale Levis. It’s the styling hack that everyone from Olivia Wilde to Jennifer Lopez relies on, but there’s a new version of that high-low styling happening in Hollywood, and Hailey Bieber is at the front.

The Rhode Skin founder’s go-to summer outfit formula has been pairing sexy tops with… well, sex-less bottoms. Bieber has been spotted wearing teeny tiny tanks and tees with the totally oversized, baggy denim shorts your dad probably owned in the ‘90s. (She’s occasionally topped it all off with white tube socks and sandals — I mean, it doesn’t get any more “dad” than that.) It’s supermodel off-duty meets Adam Sandler, and the resulting look is one I can’t help but want to recreate.

Tiny tops have been a Bieber staple for years, from ultra-cropped cardigans to the teensy white tanks she wears on repeat, but the dad-esque shorts are relatively new, speaking to one this year’s more surprising trends. But rather than looking frumpy — an easy trap to fall into when wearing Bermuda shorts — Bieber’s tops, contrasting in both style and size, help her look chic and ready for summer. And luckily, getting the look is surprisingly easy. To help you recreate her sexy ‘90s dad outfit, we found the essentials you need, from shopper-loved cropped tanks to the oversized shorts customers call “unbelievably flattering” and “extremely comfortable.”

At Amazon, Levi’s 501 Mid-Thigh Shorts are currently 50 percent off, their lowest price in the last month. These bottoms find something of a middle ground between the short-shorts that have dominated the last decade and Bieber’s knee-length Bermudas: Longer, roomier, but not quite as dramatic. Shoppers describe the mid-length inseam as “perfect,” with one person explaining that it’s “the best” for “curvier gals” as you “don’t have to pull them down” constantly. As far as feel goes, shoppers say the 100-percent cotton shorts are “extremely comfortable” and “soft.”

But if you’re willing to commit to that just-above-the-knee length, consider this ‘90s-inspired pair from Good American, which are completely sold out on the brand’s website, but still available at Nordstrom. This pair features a flattering high-waisted fit, ultra-loose leg, and a raw hem that gives them a vintage look. Since Good American recently reminded me that denim shorts don’t have to suck if you’re a person with larger thighs thanks to this purchase I made recently), I’ll definitely be grabbing this style to recreate Bieber’s look.

As for the tank, you really can’t go wrong with this cropped cotton option from Madewell, which is now just $14 with the code HOTDEAL. The top is available in three colors, including classics like white and black, as well as a soft, buttery yellow that’s perfect for summer. Shoppers describe Softfade Cotton Tank as “so comfy and lightweight without feeling paper thin” and “super stylish [and] cute”; one person even deemed it a “capsule closet essential.”

Shop more tiny tops and oversized shorts inspired by Hailey Bieber’s go-to summer look, below.

