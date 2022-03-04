Hailey Bieber just rocked this Y2K hair trend in her latest TikTok

As you may have heard, Hailey Bieber has branched out of her usual Instagram/YouTube social media territory and taken to sharing videos on TikTok. She has posted everything from trend videos to cooking how-tos and even a skincare and makeup tutorial. Unsurprisingly, fans are loving it.

Most recently, the model shared a video wearing a pink velour bikini top, gold body-chain, and stacked pearl necklaces. And although this in itself is very much giving us Paris Hilton vibes circa 2001, it’s the hairstyle that is taking us back to the early 00s/late 90s.

Styled in beachy waves, Hailey has parted her hair down the middle and clipped the front pieces back with two butterfly clips. I’m sure many of us, including myself, would have raided Claire’s for these back in the day. Oh, and she’s rocking purple shimmer shadows, no less. Jenna Rink, who?

Though, it’s not just Hailey who loves this look. Not too long ago we saw Lizzo and Bella Hadid, as well as Alicia Keys, all decorate their hair with 90s-inspired accessories. While Bella opted for a big crocodile claw clip, Lizzo and Alicia went for multiple butterflies. I suppose if you’re taking it back a decade or two…or three, you might as well go all out!

The world of TikTok is loving Hailey's Y2K-inspired look too, and understandably, fans are flooding the posts comments with love:

One fan wrote: “GOOD GOD”.

Another said: “Hailey is one of the prettiest girl”.

While another commented: “She looks like she’s gonna go to coachellllaaaa✨✨✨✨”.

Another fan said: “giving me euphoria vibes absolutely stunning 💗”.

The top comment with over 13k likes even said: “One time I saw Hailey Bieber wear pink butterfly clips so I wore pink butterfly clips”.

Who doesn’t love a Mean Girls reference, ey?

Follow Lia on Instagram.





