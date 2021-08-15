Hailey Bieber Just Revealed the Secret Weapon Behind Her Signature Messy Waves, and You Can Buy It on Amazon

Hailey Bieber Swears by This Texturizing Hair Spray for Her Signature Messy Waves, and You Can Buy It on Amazon

Instagram/@haileybieber

If you've ever wondered how Hailey Bieber achieves her signature messy waves, today is your lucky day. The model released a YouTube video that takes us step by step through her hair-styling process, from blow-drying her wet locks to weaving a flat iron through her hair to create lived-in waves. But the hero product that she keeps going back to is the IGK Beach Club Texture Spray — and you can buy it on Amazon.

Before she starts waving the iron through her hair, Bieber sprays the IGK product through her "sleek, silky" hair to give it more grip. She explains that the texturizing spray helps her better control the straightener, and it makes her hair look thicker and more voluminous. Once she's done waving her hair, she sprays the product on her hair one more time to "roughen it up" and ensure the style holds.

The IGK texture spray comes in two sizes — 1.7 ounces and 5 ounces — so you can try it out before committing to a big bottle. And when you most likely fall in love with it, you can keep the bigger size at home and the smaller one in a travel bag or your purse.

IGK BEACH CLUB Texture Spray

Courtesy

Shop now: $31, amazon.com

Bieber isn't the only one who has given this hair spray her stamp of approval; tons of Amazon shoppers have also confessed their love for the product. "I love the smell of this and just might have found a new favorite texture spray," one reviewer wrote. "I love that a little goes a long way, and that it gives my thin hair the texture it needs for most styling options I prefer. I would highly recommend this and will continue to purchase it over and over!"

A second shopper added, "I love using this when I'm doing beachy waves. My hair still feels soft and pretty, not crunchy. I always recommend IGK because it's a quality hair care brand that does the best in my hair. And this beach texturizing spray is another example of why I love them."

Now that Hailey Bieber has revealed her secret weapon for the perfect messy waves, all that's left for you to do is to purchase the IGK Beach Club Texture Spray at Amazon below.

