Hailey Bieber just made a major announcement about Rhode

Hailey Bieber’s Paris Fashion Week ‘fits have been utterly mesmerising.

The beauty entrepreneur and wife of Justin Bieber proved her soirée fashion prowess, as she electrified with her ultra-elegant looks.

Despite her incredibly glamorous outfits, Hailey is ensuring we never forget she is the ultimate street style muse. The 26-year-old took to Instagram to make a huge announcement about her beauty brand, Rhode (hint: beauty fans in Europe, you’re in luck) whilst donning the coolest outfit in autumn’s hottest hue.

She shared an image wearing the ‘Logo Neoprene Dress’ from Chanel in a warm chocolate brown shade. Though incredibly chic, its horizontal stripes and racer silhouette gave it an off-duty feel. Brown is the new black for this season as recently proven by Jennifer Lawrence, Poppy Delevigne and the sartorial maestros during Milan Fashion Week.

Hailey wore the coolest chocolate brown Chanel mini dress

Hailey’s go-to street style hack is to combine elevated outfits with laid-back shoes (as proven by her love of loafers), and she gave the mini dress a cool-girl, laidback feel by pairing with chunky dad trainers and of course, white socks.

After making Rhode available to shop in the UK in July, she announced yesterday that products will be available to shop in other European countries: "PEPTIDE LIP TINTS coming tomorrow 9am pst [emojis] @rhode will be available in France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and Italy starting tomorrow at 9am pst. [sparkle emojis] welcome to the world of rhode skin."

We know that Hailey loves to match her outfits to the flavours of her brand’s lip balms (hello, strawberry girl summer and ballerinacore), therefore she wore brown to match her new lip tint shade, espresso.

In case you missed it, Hailey also stole the show this week at Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent SS24 show in a slinky backless maxi dress and gold statement earrings.

Hailey at the Saint Laurent show

She oozes cool and confidence in both her street style looks and her special occasion ensembles and we literally can’t get enough.