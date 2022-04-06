Hailey Bieber Just Debuted A Lower Back Tattoo Made Entirely From Rhinestones

Photo credit: Hailey Bieber - Instagram

Hello, and welcome to 2003. I mean, 2022.

To be fair, you could be forgiven for thinking you'd been transported back in time this week because seems celebrities are really leaning into Noughties style trends right now. First up was Olivia Rodrigo, who recently repped a very Y2K dress to hit the dance floor with Paris Hilton at a Grammys after-party.

Now, Hailey Bieber's just gone and made a case for reviving lower back tattoos and, as though that sentence wasn't nostalgic enough already, Mrs Bieber's design is made entirely out of rhinestones. Ed Hardy fans, eat your heart out.

Overnight, Hailey took to Instagram Stories to share a BTS snap wearing a cropped red Harley-Davidson t-shirt, teamed with purple tracksuit bottoms and fluffy bucket hat (an accessory also repped by Rihanna and Dua Lipa not so long ago).

Just above the waistband on the joggers, you can see Hailey's repping a swirly rhinestone design that takes us back to our childhood, along with a caption that reads '@kalikennedy can we run back this rhinestone back tat? [sic]'

Now, anyone who lived through the early Noughties knows that the lower back tattoo was a major trend, along with skinny eyebrows and low-rise jeans. It's also one of the most divisive fads so, if you're not keen on the idea of bringing back the look, you're probs not alone. But we love that Hailey's having a bit of fun with Noughties nostalgia. Plus, unlike overplucking your eyebrows, rhinestones are a commitment-free way to play around with different aesthetics.

Ohhh, and if you think the outfit looks kinda familiar, you're right on the money. Hailey first posted pics of the ensemble back in March, but only from the front.



What do you think, are you a fan of reviving temporary tattoos?

