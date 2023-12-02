Hailey Bieber Incorporated the Pantless Trend Into Her Church Wardrobe

The supermodel version of "Sunday best."

Hailey Bieber's supermodel style never takes a day off — not even on Sundays. For church, Bieber finds ways to incorporate her fashion signatures (crop tops, denim overalls, leather pants) into her worship-service wardrobe, but still, nothing could have prepared us for what she wore in the pews this week.



On Wednesday, Hailey made a stylish appearance at Churchome's Beverly Hills location while wearing a supermodel take on the term "Sunday best." Arriving alongside her husband Justin, the Rhode Beauty founder completely bared her legs in an oversized snuggly black sweater with a mini hemline and XXL sleeves. Hailey, who has become the queen of the no-pants trend this year, wore the cozy knit without anything on bottom except for a pair of black knee-high stiletto boots. She accessorized with a large black tote bag slung over her shoulder, tiny shades, and gold jewelry.

Her brunette hair was styled in a slicked-back bun, revealing her glazed skin and glossy lips below.

Justin didn't exactly follow the traditional church-going dress code, either. For his part, he wore a charcoal gray T-shirt underneath a light gray zip-up hoodie with embroidered jeans, a trucker hat, and vibrant pink, green, and purple sneakers.



Last month, Hailey embraced a similar no-pants look while hanging out at a winery with Justin and her BFF Kendall Jenner. During their weekend excursion, the model put an autumnal spin on the pantless trend with a doubly cozy pairing of a big cable-knit sweater and orange-and-black tiger-striped thigh-high boots. Several weeks earlier, Hailey was at it again, wearing a floor-sweeping black leather jacket with sheer tights and black high-waisted hot pants from Peter Petrov that looked more like underwear.









