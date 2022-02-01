Hailey Bieber on Her New Beauty Brand, Being the 'Gal Next Door' and Virgil Abloh's Legacy

ANGELO PENNETTA/WSJ. Magazine Hailey Bieber WSJ cover

Hailey Bieber is opening up about all things fashion and beauty – including her new skin care brand, Rhode, which she's been working on for the past two-and-a-half years.

"My role in the brand is the Creative of Everything, putting together the packaging and the colors and the aesthetic," Bieber, who appears on the cover of WSJ. Magazine's Spring Women's Fashion issue, told the outlet of her highly anticipated launch into the beauty space.

"The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good-quality products that are really affordable," the 25-year-old model continued, adding that consumers shouldn't have to shell out loads of cash in order to achieve a dewy, "glazed donut" complexion – something that Bieber has become famous for in the beauty sphere.

Added Bieber: "I just don't see why a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin."

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin's Tattoo Artist Gives a Look at the 'New York' Ink Behind Her Ear

ANGELO PENNETTA/WSJ. Magazine Hailey Bieber

Jen Atkin – renowned celebrity hairstylist who founded the hair-care company Oaui and boasts an impressive list of clientele including Chrissy Teigen, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner – had nothing but praise for the former Drop the Mic host and her ambitious journey into the beauty industry.

"As she's been working on the brand, what's been really exciting is to see her do so much due diligence," Atkin – who is someone Bieber greatly admires – told the outlet. "She is very confident in her decisions…. And also, who better than her with that skin?"

RELATED: Louis Vuitton Shows Virgil Abloh's Last Collection, Naomi Campbell Sits Front Row with Late Designer's Wife

ANGELO PENNETTA/WSJ. Magazine Hailey Bieber

Atkin isn't the only prominent figure in the beauty and fashion industry who has high praise for Bieber.

Story continues

"It's really nice to have a best friend who also understands the industry," Beiber's BFF, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner, told WSJ. Magazine. "I think that people don't know just how kind she is. When people try and live private lives, it doesn't always totally show."

ANGELO PENNETTA/WSJ. Magazine Hailey Bieber

"I want to make people feel like I'm another gal next door," Bieber said. "I'm just a girl from New York who happened to get to this place."

RELATED VIDEO: Justin & Hailey Bieber are Soulmates: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

In addition to talking about Rhode, Bieber took a moment during her interview to honor the late fashion industry visionary, Virgil Abloh, who designed her off-the-shoulder dress for her and husband Justin's Bluffington, South Carolina wedding in 2019.

Abloh, 41, died in November last year after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

"He was somebody I felt was really rooting for me in an industry where that's really hard to find," she said, tearing up, according to the profile. "The legacy that he's leaving behind, it speaks for itself in terms of the way he made people feel…. And I think that showed in his clothing, in all of his work, and his creativity."