Hailey Bieber Dons Chic Black Suit to Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Dinner

The model added her own flair to the sleek style

Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Hailey Bieber at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal "Oppenheimer" Film Toast

Hailey Bieber knows how to make an entrance — which is exactly what she did Friday evening at a star-studded pre-Oscars event put on by Saint Laurent.

The model, 27, was seen wearing a chic black suit at the dinner and party hosted by the luxury fashion brand in partnership with Vanity Fair and NBCUniversal as they honored Oppenheimer, which has the most Academy Award nominations of the year.

The Rhode founder wore the minimalist look with her hair parted down the middle and a glossy rose lip color.

Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Hailey Bieber poses for a photo on March 8, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Sunday, the film and acting nominees Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. will find out how many of their 13 total nods they'll take home when the awards are handed out live during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

In addition to stars from the Oppenheimer cast, the event was attended by the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Blackpink's Rosé and Olivia Wilde.

For Rosé, Kravitz and Bieber, in particular, this was their second time attending Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars event. All three got an exclusive invite to creative director Anthony Vaccarello's 2022 party, which was also attended by Andie MacDowell, Zendaya, Joe Keery and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Related: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Keep It Casual on the Courtside at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Bieber, meanwhile, is back to being all glammed up after keeping things casual the past few months — first getting cheeky in bikinis during a beach vacation with husband Justin Bieber and friend Kendall Jenner.

Back home, she and her husband got bundled up for a Maple Leafs hockey match, with the former wearing a blue roll-neck sweater in the team’s colors. She also reunited with Jenner for a sporty night out at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game, donning a backward jean cap, a leather jacket and blue jeans.

Story continues

Hailey Bieber/Instagram (L-R) Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Related: Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin's 30th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Love of My Life, for Life'

Earlier this week, the beauty mogul addressed rumors about her marriage in an Instagram Story post.

"Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it," she wrote.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.