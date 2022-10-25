Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony

Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail.

Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat's masquerade birthday party, bringing a fresh spin on the classic go-to style. Her subtle makeup complimented the entire look from the neck up perfectly. For the occasion, the Rhode founder tapped celebrity hairstylist Amanda Lee to stretch her tresses in a sleek half-ponytail, smoothing out her edges along the scalp that led to a voluminous blowout. What makes the hair moment supreme is where the hair is pulled up on Bieber's crown, creating a quarter-ponytail with measurements of 25 inches split between the hair up and blending down.

The entire look with makeup included is sexy, sleek and simple — perfect for this spooky season's "boo" going boo. Take a closer look ahead.