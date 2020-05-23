Hailey Bieber has denied plastic surgery claims after seeing an edited pic of herself on Instagram

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has vehemently denied having plastic surgery after an Instagram account insinuated as much by posting a photo of her which she says has been photoshopped next to one of her aged 13.

Along with the two images of Hailey as a teenager and Hailey 'now', the account had posted the rolling eyes emoji with the seemingly sarcastic caption: "What a transformation."





The 23-year-old model responded by commenting: "Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like….

"I've never touched my face so if you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13 and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy."









The account has since removed the post, but a Hailey fan account took a screenshot.

Hailey previously spoke about how nasty comments from trolls comparing her to her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriends have made her feel "less of a woman".

"It's definitely not easy. Justin knows that I've had a really hard time with a lot of the things people say, and I feel like people have made comparisons and just put me in a position where they've made me really feel like less of a woman," she said on their Facebook Watch show The Biebers on Watch.

She continued: "I also think when people have a lot to say about something, they go out of their way to make somebody feel less than or go out of their way to make somebody feel bad, it's because they're going through something themselves, and they're projecting onto this public figure, and it makes them feel better about themselves."

Meanwhile, Hailey's close friend Gigi Hadid has also had to recently defend herself against claims she's had surgery. Hadid is currently expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

"People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born," the mod said in a recent Instagram Live with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons. "Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know," she added.

