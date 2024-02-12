Hailey Bieber Debuts Brunette Hair on Super Bowl 2024 Date with Justin Bieber (Who Forgot to Button His Shirt)

The couple watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas Sunday

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at the Super Bowl

Everybody who's anybody is in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 2024, and that includes the Biebers.

Hailey and Justin Bieber touched down in Sin City this weekend to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, and they did so in style.

While sitting with a crew of A-listers — including Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson — Hailey, 27, was draped in an animal-print Saint Laurent jacket while keeping the rest of her look casual. She also used the Super Bowl stage as an excuse to debut a rich brunette hair shade. Justin, 29, on the other hand, wore a brown shirt (completely undone, of course) and a backward ball cap.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at the Super Bowl

Also in attendance at the game were Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, who were decked out in Chiefs red to support Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift, 34, wore a black cropped corset, $695 crystal-slit jeans from AREA, boots, and she capped her look off with a Wear by Erin Andrews bomber jacket with the Chiefs logo and 60 on the back for the year the team was created.

She styled the look with a #87 necklace for Kelce, a custom #87 Judith Leiber bag, a Retrouvai yellow gold and ruby ring, a carnelian heart earring by The Last Line, a high ponytail and her classic red lip, of course! The singer also entered the stadium with Ice Spice and Blake Lively by her side.

Michael Reaves/Getty Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl

The Gossip Girl alum wore a red Adidas tracksuit with a white cropped tank top, but rather than keep it too sporty, she paired the look with stiletto heels and gold Tiffany and Co. jewelry. (Obviously.)

She teased her hair into retro '80s-style curls for some sexy Vegas vibes.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11.

