Hailey Bieber Debuted Long, Chocolatey-Brown Hair at the 2024 Super Bowl

It's a rich new look for Mrs. Bieber.

Hailey Bieber stepped out at Super Bowl LVIII, rocking a new, moody look: dark chocolatey brown hair color and longer hair length — presumably achieved with extensions. Paired with a fluffy leopard-print coat, the brand-new hairdo is giving strong mob wife vibes.

This hair change has been a bit of a work in progress. The Rhode Beauty mogul has slowly but surely dyed her hair progressively darker over the past few months. This time last year, she was sporting a tawny brown shade with sun-kissed highlights. Next, she went darker this past fall, adding a bit more depth to her color. And now, her hair is the darkest we've ever seen it.

However, it may not be as dark as it appears. Bieber posted the pic below to her Instagram story yesterday. It's definitely darker than it was before, but not nearly as dark as it looks from the stands.

The length is also new. Bieber chopped her strands to hit right below her chin last January and maintained the cut throughout the year. Now, her hair hits just below her collarbone. The style features soft face-framing layers with lots of body and movement down at the ends.

The overall effect is bold, luxurious, and moody in all the right ways. This new color is a touch more sophisticated than the medium-brown shades she's been opting for lately. And the length is an elevated alternative to the cool-girl mid-length bob she went for this fall.

Read the original article on InStyle.