Hailey Bieber Confirms June Launch Date for Beauty Line Rhodes

After teasing the launch of her own skincare line, Rhodes, Hailey Bieber has confirmed June as the beauty brand’s release date.

In an interview with Allure, the It-girl shares that she wants people to be surprised by how good her products are, aware of the over saturation of celebrity beauty lines on the market. As Bieber admits in her interview, “we are going into it knowing that people are tired of seeing brand after brand from different celebrities. I definitely have had my fears, for sure, because the market is so busy and so saturated and I’ve had to, obviously, have the confidence in myself and in our brand to really feel it’s going to be something refreshing and different.”

Rhodes is not only surprisingly affordable as each product is under $30 USD, but is inspired by the women in Bieber’s life as the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur shares, “I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe. [She was] very focused on keeping the skin healthy. “It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me.” she shared with Allure. Despite having access to world-class products and aestheticians, Bieber is driven by the things she doesn’t know, taking online dermatology courses to strengthen her knowledge.

The brand’s initial launch references Bieber’s Arizona upbringing, making hydration the focal point. Creating a brand aesthetic centered around natural beauty, Bieber’s creativity shines through as she reveals,“I was really intentional about creating images that felt like they were drawing you in, in a way that felt like it looks healthy, it looks real, it looks inviting.”

Her biggest goal for the brand is to achieve some sense of anonymity and have buyers be surprised that it belongs to a celebrity. “That would be my dream, for it to actually surprise people.”

Stay tuned for updates on Bieber’s upcoming skincare line Rhodes and read the full interview on Allure’s website.