Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumours By Revealing Cyst ‘The Size Of An Apple' On Her Ovaries

Article updated on 29/11/22: Hailey Bieber has addressed pregnancy rumours by revealing she has a cyst 'the size of an apple' on her ovaries.

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories on Monday November 29 to share a photo of her stomach, which has since expired (see the photo here).

She wrote: 'I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple.

'I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.'

The model, who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber, continued: 'Not a baby,' before concluding: 'It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseas and bloated and crampy and emotional.'



Most ovarian cysts occur naturally and go away in a few months without needing any treatment, as per the NHS.

Ovarian cysts typically only causes symptoms if it splits, is very large or blocks the blood supply to the ovaries, in which case symptoms can include pelvic pain, and heavy and irregular periods.

If you're concerned, visit a GP or local out-of-hours service, call 111 or visit your nearest A&E. For further information, click here.

Article updated on 05/07/22: Hailey Bieber has had to shut down pregnancy rumours on multiple occasions in the past, but this time around, rather than speculate, fans aired their optimism for her and Justin Bieber's future as parents.

After Justin shared a photo to his Instagram feed of himself and Hailey snuggled up with the singer's nephew Ryver, people wrote doting comments, including one person who commented: 'You will be wonderful parents [sic].'

Another echoed that sentiment when writing: 'You two will make the best parents someday. So much love [sic].'

A third wrote: 'Imagine u guys posting a picture with your kid in the future awhhh [sic].'

The photo, which shows Hailey cradling the baby, while both she and Justin sweetly plant a kiss on the boy's cheek, also prompted a fan to write: 'No two people he would rather have his cheeks smooshed by. [sic]'

The image confused one fan in particular, who mistook the post for the pair's baby news.

'BOIII I was like wait a damn min - then read nephew [sic],' they wrote.

Article originally published on 20/07/21:

Hailey Bieber has been forced to deny she is pregnant several times over the past few years.

There was the time she sought to pre-emptively shut down rumours before a celebrity tabloid went to press. Then there was the time at Thanksgiving when she clarified she wasn't pregnant after enjoying the annual dinner feast.

And, on July 19, Hailey felt compelled to set the record straight again. However, this time, the rumours didn't come by way of a tabloid or people not respecting boundaries on social media. It was by the hand of her own husband, Justin Bieber.

The 'Sorry' singer shared a black and white photo of himself with Hailey enjoying some sunshine to his Instagram page on Monday with the caption, 'Mum and Dad'.

Naturally, commenters jumped on this apparent hint with one writing: 'Wait what?! MOM AND DAD' while another questioned, 'Baby on the way?' while baby emojis also appeared in the comments.

Enter Hailey, who also joined in the comment fanfare to remind her husband how pretty much everything they say on social media will be subject to speculation.

'I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,' the model wrote accompanied by a cry-laughing emoji.

There we have it, the Biebers are not expecting mini Biebs as far as we know. Right now, they're content being dog parents to their pup, Oscar.

