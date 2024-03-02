Hailey Bieber Calls Justin Bieber the ‘Love of My Life, For Life’ Amid Divorce Rumors

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber shared a gushing birthday tribute to husband Justin Bieber amid recent divorce speculation.

On March 2, the 27-year-old model celebrated her husband's 30th birthday with a series of sweet couple moments, leading with a black-and-white video of the pop star leaning over his wife to plant a kiss on her lips. “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast,” Hailey wrote. “Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍”

“My couple! Happy Birthday Justin,” Kim Kardashian commented on the post, while her sister Khloé simply wrote, “The best.”

Earlier in the day, fans wondered if Hailey would post about her husband's birthday, given recent breakup rumors. “So no post for his bday amid divorce rumors?” one user commented on another one of Hailey's posts a few hours before Hailey shared her tribute. On the same post, another straight-up asked, “Are you divorced?”

Last week, Hailey Bieber's dad, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern over the couple’s marital status by sharing an Instagram Reel by Victor Marx calling for prayers on behalf of the Biebers. “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Marx wrote over a video of Justin Bieber singing a Hillsong worship song.

This came after fans noticed that Hailey did not include a photo of Justin in her Valentine's Day roundup on February 14. “Okay but where’s Justin??” one of many users commented on the Instagram post at the time.

The Bieber's were last seen leaving church together on February 28 in Los Angeles.

