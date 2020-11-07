Hailey Bieber breaks silence on pregnancy rumours

From Harper's BAZAAR

Hailey Bieber gave one of the most excellent and blunt responses ever to pregnancy rumours about her, taking aim at U.S. tabloid Us Weekly in the process.

The 23-year-old model, who has been married to Justin Bieber for two years, wrote that she wasn't pregnant, getting ahead of an alleged story the publication was planning to run.

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @usweekly I'm not pregnant," she wrote on Instagram. "So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election."

Hailey, who endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, wrote election in blue and added blue hearts.









Hailey has spoken about wanting to start a family with Justin at some point but not imminently. Hailey told Vogue Italia in its October issue, per Entertainment Tonight's English translation of the interview, that "the strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now."

Meanwhile, the star recently discussed being one of the industry's most photographed faces, telling Harper's Bazaar UK: "The one thing I've learned is that I'm always the most comfortable when I look the most natural. So, when I'm not wearing a lot of make-up and when I am in a cool but comfortable outfit, that makes me feel beautiful. It's been a journey of learning what that is and importantly what that isn't."

On wearing face masks in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, she added: "I actually don't mind wearing a mask, especially in LA where there are always paparazzi. I hate having to think about what my face looks like all the time and it stresses me out. Wearing a mask has helped take that stress away a little bit; I just don't care what my face looks like because you can't see it."

