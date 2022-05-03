Hailey Bieber, Barbie Ferreira, Peggy Gou and More Front Levi's 501 Campaign

In honor of Levi's 149th anniversary, the clothing company has featured Hailey Bieber, Barbie Ferreira, Peggy Gou, A$AP Nast and Marcus Rashford in their latest 501 campaign.

Levi's has partnered up with these five visionaries because their "stories truly embody the spirit of the 501." "Throughout the campaign, we celebrate these five incredible talents who each possess true authenticity, and bring a unique perspective to everything they do," Levi's stated in a press release. "Featuring intimate conversations that touch upon moments that -- like the 501 Original did for Levi’s -- forever changed their own trajectory, as well as a range of arresting images that help bring to life their rich personal histories and show why change is so essential for stepping into your creative power and true self."

In addition to the 501 campaign, which launched today, loyalty members will be able to enjoy a variety of perks, such as free button swaps with any purchase from May 16 through May 20 at all Levi’s Tailor Shops and Citadel outlets. Another perk is having the chance to attend a collaborative workshop where you can create your very own forever 501, starting on May 20, AKA 501 Day, at Ponce City and Times Square locations.

Available for all consumers, Levi's is also giving away a free 501 patch with any purchase on May 20 at all Levi’s® retail and outlet locations.

Check out the campaign photos above.