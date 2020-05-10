Hailey Baldwin says being Compared to Selena Gomez and other exes makes her feel like 'less of a woman'

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been married since 2018, and Bieber has made it clear, via more than one of his songs, that Hailey is the love of his life.

But when the couple answered fan questions on their Facebook Watch show, "The Biebers on Watch," Hailey shared some of her personal feelings about being compared to her husband's ex girlfriends, who are also public figures. She didn't mention anyone in particular.

The question was how the Biebers "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship." "Ooh, that's good for you," Bieber said to Baldwin after he read the question at about 46 minutes in the video.

"Let me start by saying there's probably a lot I could say about that particular question, about that subject," the model began. "It's definitely not easy. Justin knows that I've had a really hard time with a lot of the things people say, and I feel like people have made comparisons and just put me in a position where they've made me really feel like less of a woman."

She ruminated: "I also think when people have a lot to say about something, they go out of their way to make somebody feel less than or go out of their way to make somebody feel bad, it's because they're going through something themselves, and they're projecting onto this public figure, and it makes them feel better about themselves.

"People think they know what happened in his life and his relationships and they think they know what happened between us and our relationship and how we got here and there's no possible way they could."

Last April, Hailey posted a photo of her and Bieber that was simply captioned, "my only bubba." In the comments, fans started saying hurtful things such as: "in everything imitates selena even in her photo, Selena and Justin did the same, I can not believe how far this woman is down, maybe she wants to look like sel to see if Justin like that comes to love her really."

The 23-year-old responded to some of the comments then, saying: "We're adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies.

"I'm not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies [sic] husband then get ur own. G'night!!"

Hailey and Justin - who originally got married in a secret ceremony in September 2018 - exchanged vows for a second time in front of 154 guests last October.







