Hailey Baldwin Expresses Love for Husband Justin Bieber with New Tattoo

Model Hailey Bieber now has a tattoo dedicated to her husband, pop star Justin Bieber. New York-based tattoo artist Mr. K has posted an image of his new work on Instagram. The "J" is on the model's left ring finger along with a sparkle illustration and the "beleza" runs along the right side of her neck, reports eonline.com.

"J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese'," read the caption. "It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber," he added.

On September 19, the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in South Carolina. Hailey, who first walked down the aisle with Justin in a courthouse ceremony in 2018, took to Instagram to celebrate the day.

"1 year ago we had the best wedding," the 23-year-old captioned the black and white photos. "Wish I could live this day over and over."

Justin also had some romantic things to say about his wife.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!," the singer wrote.

"I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl," he added.