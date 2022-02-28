Hailee Steinfeld Wore A Cut-Out Bra Dress To The SAG Awards, And Her Abs Are 🔥

Hailee Steinfeld, 25, attended last night's SAG Awards looking absolutely fire in a black sequin Miu Miu cut-out gown that showed off her super strong abs and arms.

The Hawkeye actress posted some behind-the-scenes pics of her entire glam look on her Instagram.

To stay so fit, Hailee works out with her dad, Pete Steinfeld, who is a personal trainer.

Hailee Steinfeld's daring SAG Awards look stole the show last night.

The Hawkeye actress, 25, hit the red carpet looking absolutely fire in a black sequin Miu Miu cut-out gown that showed off her super strong abs and arms. (She also accessorized the look with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.) And she posted some behind-the-scenes pics of her entire glam look on her Instagram.

"SAG Awards 22’ feeling so grateful to be included in such a beautiful evening filled with so much love, respect & passion. 🎭✨❤️," she captioned the pics.

And her friends and followers were loving her look. Model Hunter McGrady commented, "So. Stuns. ❤️", and Alessandra Ambrosio left her post, "🔥🔥🔥🔥

To stay so fit, Hailee actually works out with her dad, Pete Steinfeld, who is a personal trainer. (LUCKY!)

He's trained her to kickbox since she was a child, per Delish. "It took me so long to get it right, but now, I've been doing it for so long that I didn't think anything of it," she said. "And I go to him with certain goals I want to achieve, and he knows what he has to do to get me there."

And as for those washboard abs, she revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she does 3,000 crunches every day—no cap.

"I go to him with certain goals I want to achieve, and he knows what he has to do to get me there," she told Kelly.

And if she's not able to get in a full workout, she tries to get moving at least 15 minutes a day.

"My number one thing, considering my crazy, crazy schedule, is that I try to devote at least 15 minutes a day to getting some sort of physical activity in, whether it’s riding a bike, taking a walk, even just walking around in my backyard for 15 minutes," Hailee said in Byrdie. "Just something to get some fresh air and the blood pumping."

She also told Delish she's a big breakfast food lover. "Scrambled eggs, pancakes, what else? I love it all," she said. "You know what the best thing in the world is? French toast with corn flakes. I had them in New York, I wish I could remember where, and it's French toast coated in corn flakes. It's kind of insane."

Last year, she posted a highlight reel of a trip to Venice, which included lots of snaps of her food and drinks, including lots of pasta, pizza, and Aperol spritzes.

She also shared that her fave snack is cereal.

"Frosted Flakes is my current favorite, though it changes so often," she said, adding that she also loves mixing Frosted Flakes with Frosted Mini Wheats. And her other favorite meals include burgers, pasta, or grilled chicken with rice.

