Hail reported in Lexington as line of storms moves across Kentucky

Lexington was pelted by hail as thunderstorms made their way across Kentucky late Tuesday night.

Residents took to social media to share photos of the storm and the hail it produced.

While some of the ice chunks appeared to be pea or marble sized, some people reported hail measuring an inch or more in diameter.

While a swath of the South was under the greatest threat for severe weather, the National Weather Service in Louisville had said Kentucky could expect some strong storms with gusty winds.

Though the weather service said the winds will hang around Wednesday, daytime hours are expected to be sunny with a high of 48 degrees.

Dime to nickle size hail in central Lexington/ Glendover area tonight @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/riuAI3rTpF — Amy VanWinkle (@amyvanwinkle) November 30, 2022

This hail, largest measuring 1.2in, started at 9pm in northeast Lexington, KY! pic.twitter.com/8gI942eo9S — epross (@epross1990) November 30, 2022

Lightning, rain, and hail (!) in Chevy Chase neighborhood of Lexington, KY @ 9:05 PM #kywx @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/Flmy9My0ng — Bob Woods (@bobwoods) November 30, 2022

Pea SIZED HAIL POUNDING ON Nich Road @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/quCPC2KSpM — The Woodman (@theresasnakein1) November 30, 2022