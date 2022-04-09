Hail in Ontario? Nope! Why showers produced ice this week
Appearances can be deceiving.
What looks, feels, and even sounds like hail isn’t actually hail. It’s graupel.
A follow up from Strathroy.#onwx #weather #twn #ShareYourWeather @ONwxchaser pic.twitter.com/IDRqwrTcgQ
Over the past few days, a stormy pattern set up across southern Ontario, with isolated showers and thundershowers in some locales. Among the storm reports were photos and videos of ice, something that resembled hail. In reality, what you saw was actually graupel.
In meteorological terms, a pesky, closed upper-level low stalled out over the region. This brought cold air aloft down to the surface through convection with some strong winds, which were contributing factors in why we saw graupel.
There’s a difference between how hail and graupel both form.
Hail is a type of icy precipitation that occurs in thunderstorms. Strong updrafts within a thunderstorm carry moisture to the top of the cumulonimbus cloud, where the moisture freezes into ice. This process continues until the hailstone becomes heavy enough that gravity takes over and it falls from the cloud.
Graupel are soft, small pellets created when supercooled water droplets freeze on a snowflake. As the snowflake begins to fall out of the cloud, it gets caught in an updraft and undergoes a process called riming. Supercooled droplets, which are essentially water droplets that are colder than the freezing mark, collect and freeze on the snowflake, creating a soft snow pellet we know as graupel.
It didn’t take long for people to post photos of what they thought was hail, as they may not have been expecting to see graupel. Below is a selection of visuals currently making the rounds on social media.
It got a little loud for a moment as the hail came down. ☃️☔️As soon as it was done, the sun came back out. ☀️😎#SpringInOntario #hail#MotherNature #Spring #ONStorm #NewTecumseth @weathernetwork @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/3bCJFATGjX
It got a little loud for a moment as the hail came down. ☃️☔️
Bit of a grapuel storm in Etobicoke!#ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/0cjm0CenxU
Best way to show graupel? Roll down your window. 😆 @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/3Lvr7iXLYo
Looks like some hail around Bolton. Am I right? #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/CPwX1v80Pl
Lots of Graupel. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/u5UFV1jcYc
Had some nice hail coming down in Toronto's west end @weathernetwork It's been a crazy weather day! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/tWf3gjHR7H
Just had a pretty good graupel / ice pellets / snow grain hail storm in the S. end of Etobicoke.These chunks are about 5mm wide. Not bad for a convective spring shower :-)#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/8V0WacCiwM
Just had a pretty good graupel / ice pellets / snow grain hail storm in the S. end of Etobicoke.
Snow in morning, rain in the afternoon, freezing rain in evening and snow again in forecast for tomorrow, welcome Spring #ONStorm #ottawaweather #ottawa @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/h8Q5uSvdIs
Graupel outbreak in Kitchener #onstorm pic.twitter.com/WKFioAGy7b
@MurphTWN Quite the Graupel Shower here😮👌‼️... @weathernetwork @MurphTWN @cstclair1 @MeiDayTWN @emily_vukovic @kellysonnenburg @RachelSchoutsen #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/RgXJ57zwmk
@weathernetwork intense graupel in Georgetown pic.twitter.com/v5OZvE6ICR
Thumbnail courtesy of Scott Stewart in Stratford, Ontario