Hail Mary TD, penalty, missed kicks: Relive the madness of Falcons' OT win against Panthers

The first 57 minutes of the battle for the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Carolina Panthers, could be classified as downright fun.

What ensued was borderline madness.

The final two-plus minutes of regulation and overtime were why the annual fretting over the NFL’s "product" is mostly pointless – even at its ugliest, the game can be spellbindingly entertaining.

Eventually, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo’s 41-yard field goal from the right hash mark sailed between the uprights with 1:55 remaining in overtime. It gave the Falcons a 37-34 win.

Did the Falcons choke and get lucky? Did the Panthers give it away? The viewpoints vary. Relive the madness from Mercedes Benz Stadium and decide for yourself.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is carried off the field after making the game-winning overtime field goal against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Panthers-Falcons has been WILD



3-0

3-7

10-7

10-14

13-14

13-21

21-21

21-24

28-24

28-31

28-34

34-34



Heading to OT. — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

Panthers take lead late

Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (26 rushes, 118 yards, three touchdowns) would not be denied and gave Carolina a 28-24 advantage with 3:06 left in the fourth quarter. It was the Panthers' first lead since his first touchdown in the game, which came in the second quarter.

Falcons answer quickly

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota engineered a rapid response. Completions of 16 and 17 yards moved the ball into Carolina territory before Mariota found Damiere Byrd for a 47-yard touchdown. It took 52 seconds to go 75 yards and take a 31-28 lead.

Falcons add to lead

The Falcons defense forced Carolina into a 4th-and-17 situation from its own 18-yard line and took over there when Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw incomplete.

Head coach Steve Wilks used two timeouts, and the Panthers put the Falcons in a fourth-down decision of their own. Atlanta coach Arthur Smith sent the kicking team out on 4th-and-8 and Koo nailed a 34-yard field goal to make it 34-28 with 36 seconds remaining.

Story continues

This marked the only time in the game a team scored twice before the other team did.

PJ Walker to DJ Moore

Patrick Mahomes tweeted that it was the "throw of the year."

But first, Walker had to make it happen. On a 2nd-and-10 from the Carolina 25, he connected with Terrace Marshall Jr. for 13 yards. On the next play, Walker dropped back and patiently rolled out to his left.

Wide receiver DJ Moore streaked down the left side, and Walker, throwing into double coverage, took his shot. Moore outran both defenders and dove, with Walker's throw falling into his hands for an answered Hail Mary and six points. Twelve seconds remained.

PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

PJ Walker's Hail Mary TD pass to D.J. Moore traveled 67.6 yards in the air, the longest completion by air distance in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).



🔹 Completion Probability: 11.5%#CARvsATL | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/FaXEOxkLhQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 30, 2022

The air distance of 67.5 yards is the longest throw ever recorded by NextGen Stats (since 2016) and has an 11.5% chance of being completed.

The Panthers were on the verge of moving into a tie for first place in a season their coach has been fired and their best player traded. Until ...

Unsportsmanlike penalty leads to missed XP

While celebrating his improbable score, Moore committed the cardinal sin of touchdown celebrations: removing the helmet.

The referees threw a flag and Smith wisely had the penalty enforced on the point-after attempt. That meant instead of the typical distance, 33 yards, Panthers kicker Eddie Pineiro needed to convert from 48 yards. His try went wide left, and the game went into overtime.

Marcus Mariota's game-end gaffe (or so we thought)

Atlanta won the toss and moved the chains once. On 2nd-and-10, Mariota looked for Byrd over the middle. Instead, he found the hands of Carolina cornerback C.J. Henderson, who ran it back 54 yards to the Atlanta 20-yard line and appeared to, effectively, end the game.

The Panthers moved the ball 6 yards and Pineiro came out to finish the job.

Eddie Pineiro misses again

Pineiro lined up. The snap and hold were both good. But replays showed Pineiro connected the inside of his right foot with the ball, and the pigskin sailed wide left to keep the Falcons alive and left Pineiro in visible disappointment.

Younghoe Koo leads way to victory

Atlanta received possession with 5:54. The Falcons faced a 3rd-and-1 near midfield, and the call was a designed run for Mariota. The former Heisman Trophy winner, celebrating his 29th birthday Sunday, took it 30 yards into Carolina territory. Koo knocked through his third field goal of the day and was a perfect 7-for-7, including extra points, Sunday.

7/7 on the day

Game-winner

Secured first place in the NFC South@YounghoeKoo | #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/RdkKIL9XFM — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Falcons' win over Panthers was madness: Relive the wild ending