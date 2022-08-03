Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada

·4 min read

EDMONTON — Matt Berry was driving home after golfing Monday evening when cloudy skies quickly turned into a rare storm that dropped hail the size of softballs, caving in his windshield and leaving about 150 dents in his car.

"I was getting covered in shards of glass," the graphic designer said as he recalled the moment he pulled over on a country road to take cover while driving from Innisfail, Alta., to his home in Red Deer, Alta.

"The noise was quite loud," he said. "It was just crazy. Scary at times, but really it was just shock and awe more than anything."

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Wednesday that the pieces of hail that fell in central Alberta ranged from the size of peas, dimes, nickels, golf balls, hen eggs, tennis balls, baseballs and softballs.

The Innisfail, Pine Lake, Condor, Rimbey and Ferrier areas were all hit, the agency said.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado watch hours before the storm, warning large hail might fall later in the evening and cause a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. At about 6 p.m., an alert was sent that warned people to take immediate cover.

Videos on social media were posted after the storm of drivers on Queen Elizabeth II Highway — the main route between Edmonton and Calgary — pulled over and covering their heads as hail loudly smashed through their windows.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said 34 vehicles were significantly damaged during the storm.

Slaney said there were also numerous minor injuries.

The more serious injuries included a cut on the side of someone's neck, she said. Three collisions were reported during the storm.

Sara Hoffman, who is a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the size of the hail was bigger than expected.

"The Prairies are a magical place with thunderstorms, so I was expecting severe thunderstorms on Monday," she said.

"We were all kind of thinking the maximum size of hail would be about seven to eight centimetres."

But a group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.

"Some colleagues and I maintain a national database of really large hail from around the world and before the Monday event, there were only 21 hailstones documented that weigh more than 290 grams," said Dr. Julian Brimelow, executive director of the Northern Hail Project.

"As far as we know, this is also the largest documented hailstone to fall in Canada."

The last record-breaking hailstone in Canada fell on Aug. 27, 1973, in Saskatchewan.

Brimelow said three team members discovered the hailstone on soft snow under a tree.

"It looks like the hail didn't lose too much (ice) when it hit the ground," he said.

Then it was immediately put into a freezer for testing.

Hoffman said the size of the hail in Monday's storm is rare for Canada.

"Alberta averages 65 reports of severe hail a year," she said. "A thunderstorm with hail becomes severe once the hail size is greater than a nickel or two centimetres."

Hoffman said it's also unusual for the storm to pass through a major highway.

"It takes a lot of things to align for the severe thunderstorms to be so impactful to such a major transport corridor like that," she said.

"You've got warm air below cold air and that creates some really turbulent mixing. Winds coming from different directions, at different heights, at different speeds. We had a developing low-pressure system over the centre of the province, so that was our trigger for thunderstorms."

The Insurance Bureau of Canada said in a email that it may not have estimates around insured losses for several weeks. It encouraged Albertans to take photos of the damages and contact their insurance representative.

Berry said he contacted his on the side of the road immediately after the storm and has already started his insurance claim.

"I also called the tow truck right away and I think I was the second one to get through to them because she was like, 'What is happening because my phone is exploding,'" he said.

The RCMP and fire departments got on location quite quickly, he added.

He then called his mother and reached his home at about 10:30 p.m. that night.

"At the end of the day, vehicles can be replaced, possessions can be replaced," Barry said.

Hoffman said those caught in the storm did mostly what they should have done to stay safe.

"They intuitively knew what they had to do, which was, pull over, stop driving, cover their faces and their heads with their arms, and try to face away from the window where the wind is blowing towards."

She added the stormy weather conditions are not leaving Alberta for a few days.

"This has been a very active year so there's a lot of energy available for storms."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Grapefruit-sized hail' fell Monday in Alberta, and it may break a record

    When Matt Berry left Innisfail, Alta., on Monday evening to drive north to Red Deer, it was "perfect" weather, he recalls. But about 10 minutes later, just after 6 p.m., it was an entirely different story. A storm rolled through the area, hurling massive chunks of hail down on dozens of cars stopped along Queen Elizabeth II Highway. Berry was just north of Innisfail, near Antler Hill, when it struck. "The next thing I know, my windshield was caving in on me and cracking and breaking," he said in

  • Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent Wednesday evening

    A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday evening. In an alert, Environment Canada said "dangerous" thunderstorms capable to producing wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, nickel-sized hail and torrential downpours of more than 50 millimetres are possible. This possible storm follows what was a hot day in Windsor-Essex, with temperatures reaching a high of 33 C and a humidex of 44. Environment Canada said a line of thunde

  • Huge Hail Pummels Vehicles on Highway in Alberta

    Large hail pummeled vehicles on highways in Alberta, Canada, on Monday evening, August 1, smashing windows and damaging exteriors as a powerful storm system swept over south and central parts of the province.This footage from Jagrit Bajwa shows several damaged vehicles pulled over on the side of a road and emergency services at the scene. Bajwa said he shot the video on Highway 2A in Penhold, about 10 miles south of Red Deer.According to local reports, police said at least 70 vehicles in the area had their windshields or windows damaged by hail.A tornado watch issued for the Red Deer area was ended at 11.15 pm. Credit: Jagrit Bajwa via Storyful

  • Livia Firth says waist belt worn by Carrie Bradshaw promoted unrealistic body image

    ‘Why do we want to make women feel bad about their bodies,’ the former wife of Colin Firth asks

  • Rebekah Vardy: I am probably suffering with PTSD after Wagatha Christie

    Last week a High Court judge found a viral social media post by Rooney about Vardy was ‘substantially true’.

  • Russian ceasefire and troop pullout must precede any talks, says Ukraine

    KYIV/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops. Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and increasingly derided in Germany for his pro-Russia stance, said last month's agreement on grain shipments from Ukraine, aimed at easing a global food crisis, might offer a way forward. "The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution," Schroeder told Stern weekly and broadcasters RTL/ntv, adding he had met Putin in Moscow last week.

  • Coronation Street's Yasmeen left terrified in 25 spoiler pictures

    All the latest Coronation Street spoilers, pictures and gossip from the cobbles.

  • B.C. premier says he may copy couple who put out newspaper ad looking for doctor

    LANGFORD, B.C. — British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he's considering taking the same approach as a Victoria couple who placed a newspaper ad to find a family doctor in his attempt to pressure the federal government to increase health funding. Horgan says the advertisement worked for Janet and Michael Mort, who now have a family doctor after months of searching, leading him to possibly employ the same tactic after previous failed attempts to secure more federal health dollars. However, Jan

  • The business empires of Asia's 2 richest men may soon be on course for a titanic collision. Here's how the tycoons' wealth, businesses, and properties stack up.

    Signs are emerging that Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani may soon clash for the same business territory, Bloomberg reported.

  • Woman accused of stealing $3,000 worth of computer equipment, groceries from Costco

    The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of stealing computer equipment and groceries worth $3,000.

  • Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo as Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 8 Months Old

    Maralee Nichols welcomed son Theo with Tristan Thompson on Dec. 1

  • Brad Pitt says daughter Zahara will ‘flourish even more’ at Spelman College

    The actor gushed over his daughter’s plans to attend Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts college

  • Restraining Order Granted on Behalf of ‘Ferris Bueller’ Actress Edie McClurg in Elder Abuse Case

    The "highly concerned" conservator for the 78-year-old actress, who suffers from dementia, was granted on Tuesday

  • LIV vs. PGA: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, nine others file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

    Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players involved with LIV Golf have filed suit against the PGA Tour, charging antitrust violations and alleging a wide-ranging pattern of coordinated behavior between the Tour and multiple other golf entities.

  • Megan Fox shares new BTS nearly-naked shots of her and Kourtney Kardashian

    Megan Fox just posted a series of unseen underwear photos of her and Kourtney Kardashian (from their iconic SKIMS shoot) and teased a joint OnlyFans collab...

  • Batgirl and five other films that were so bad they were never released - featuring some huge Hollywood stars

    Batgirl has joined an exclusive club of films so bad they never saw the light of day. The DC Comics film has been shelved by Warner Bros after receiving poor reviews in test screenings, according to US media. At a reported $100m (£82m) to make, it ranks among the most expensive films to have been pulled while in post-production.

  • Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Ont.

    A severe thunderstorm warning for the Ontario municipalities of Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale has ended. Environment Canada had said its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area that was capable of bringing heavy rain. The warning, which initially was a tornado warning issued at 3:15 p.m., was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday. It ended at 4:43 p.m. Environment Canada says it issues severe thunderstorm warnings when thunderstorms are

  • The Return of the Perm

    The word “perm” really seems to rattle some people. For some, it can be a throwback to a time of sizzling your hair to a crisp until it was big and burnt. It evokes images of mullets, Sarah Jessica Parker in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Meg Ryan in her Iconic Era. Even the villain in Legally Blonde famously had a perm and that was the source of her downfall. The perm got a bad wrap for a while there, and… kind of deserved it. Much like all good things, we used it until it fell deeply out of style,

  • The *Only* Brushes You Should Use on Your Curly Hair

    Here, you'll find the best brushes for curly hair, including detangling brushes, boar bristle brushes, round brushes for blowouts, edge brushes, and more.

  • Norman says Tiger Woods turned down $700-800M Saudi offer

    Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was "somewhere in that neighborhood” of $700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. During an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson that aired Monday night, Norman confirmed what he told the Washington Post in a story two months ago. Norman told the Post in June the offer was “mind-blowingly enormous; we’re talking about high nine digits.” Woods has been opposed to LIV Golf since late last year, and he