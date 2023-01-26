Haider Ackermann Receives a Standing Ovation After His Couture Collection for Jean Paul Gaultier

Following in the footsteps of sacai's Chitose Abe, Y/Project's Glenn Martens and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing, Haider Ackermann is the fourth designer to take over for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture show.

With close friends like Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton, as well as celebrities such as Kylie Jenner in attendance, the Colombian-born French creative opened the much-anticipated collection with and all-black look featuring a tailcoat with origami-inspired pleats and stilettos. The designer, who is well-known for his red-carpet moments with the two French Dispatch actors, continued to present 35 meticulously created looks as a celebration of Gaultier's career and everlasting impact on the fashion world. Spiky feather-like details were emerging from shirts layered with slim-fitted suits, followed by pointed shapes on bustiers. The origami theme followed on a Tiffany blue top, while more pleats were found on a beige number accentuated with deep blue detailing.

Elsewhere, Ackermann played around with silhouettes, bringing a rounded shape to the shoulders of an all-black set, as well as a purple gown. Vibrant colors were peeping through on the lining of dresses and coats, and sequins took over select pieces for a dramatic effect. The highlight of the show was undeniably the tracksuit and coat that appeared to have quill attachments throughout, which were actually thousands of straight pins applied to the garments for a soft, fuzzy effect.

Take a closer look at the collection above and watch Haider Ackermann's first-ever couture show with Jean Paul Gaultier down below.

