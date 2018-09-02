Hahn celebrates golden treble at European Championships

Hahn flew the flag with three gold medals for Great Britain. Pic: Ben Booth Photography

The hat-trick is complete for Sophie Hahn after adding relay gold to her collection at the World Para Athletics European Championships.

Hahn had already tasted glory in the T38 100m and 200m but her final outing in Berlin offered a chance of a third, this time with British teammates in the 4x100m universal relay.

Two male and two female athletes per nation compete in the new event, featuinge a mixture of disabilities ranging from visual and limb impairments, those with cerebral palsy as well as wheelchair racers.

Hahn was given the responsibility of the third leg and certainly delivered, rounding the bend superbly to allow Nathan Maguire a straight passage to the line.

That took Britain’s gold tally to 20 in Germany, three of which came from Hahn, as the overall medal haul reached 50 with the very last race.

But the British team might have to wait a while to match this success, with the universal relay not part of the World Championship or Tokyo 2020 Paralympic programme.

“I’m so happy, I’ve worked so hard to be able to get to this position and be able to win three gold medals,” said the Charnwood athlete, who ran with Zac Shaw, Laura Sugar and Maguire.

“France were narrowly in the lead so I was like ‘you’re not having this’.

“We have got such a strong team, we have got lots of young talent, and it is very exciting for Tokyo because we have got such a big and such a strong and team.

“And to finish with the team means a lot, we’re hungry to have more success at European Championships and we want to be able to show the world what we can do.”

