HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies eHealth (EHTH) Investors: June 8, 2020 Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action, Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Hagens Berman urges investors in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now. Only six days remains until the June 8, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action that has been filed against the company and senior executives.

Class Period: Mar. 19, 2018 - Apr. 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

eHealth (EHTH) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed eHealth's highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions, skyrocketing rate of member churn resulting from the company's pursuit of low quality, loss-making growth, and its reliance on direct response television advertising which attracts an unprofitable high-churn enrollee.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Apr. 8, 2020, when Muddy Waters Capital published a scathing report about the company, finding that eHealth uses deceptive accounting to mask a significantly unprofitable business. According to Muddy Waters, eHealth makes "overly optimistic" modeling assumptions concerning its health insurance plan life-time values (LTV), obscures customer churn rates, and materially understates costs. As a result, Muddy Waters claims eHealth has grossly overstated its reported revenues and operating profit by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Moreover, Muddy Waters pointed out that while falsely hyping the company as "the Expedia / Zillow of health insurance," corporate insiders have sold $35 million of their personally held stock at inflated prices, including CEO Scott Flanders, who sold 15% of his stake in January 2020 alone.

On this news, the stock plummeted $12.82, or approximately 12%, in a single trading day.

Recently, on Apr. 23, 2020, the Company reported its Q1 2020 financial results, including a nearly 30% decline in cash flow from operations compared to Q1 2019. This news sent the price of eHealth shares plummeting as much as 14% during intraday trading on Apr. 24, 2020.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving eHealth manipulated various financial metrics to appear more profitable," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

