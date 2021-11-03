HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Updates EAR, HYZN, NNOX Investors on Securities Fraud Lawsuits, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3,2021 / Hagens Berman updates investors in the following publicly-traded companies and urges investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm. Further details about the cases, including important upcoming deadlines, can be found at the links provided.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Securities Fraud Class Action :

Investigated Fraudulent Period: Oct. 16, 2020 - Sept. 22, 2021

Alleged Class Period: Feb. 25, 2021 - Sept. 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2021

Eargo, a hearing aid manufacturer, targets consumers with hearing aid insurance, and provides insurance claims processing for these customers. Consequently, a significant portion of Eargo's accounts receivables is insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted to government-sponsored healthcare and private insurance.

The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors between Feb. 25, 2021 - Sept. 22, 2021, by failing to disclose that (1) Eargo improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors, (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny, and (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted.

The complaint alleges investors began to learn the truth on Aug. 12, 2021, when in reporting its Q2 2021 financial results, Eargo revealed that its largest third-party payor was conducting a claims audit and had not paid Eargo since March 1, 2021.

Then, on Sept. 22, 2021, Eargo announced it is the target of a criminal investigation by the DOJ related to insurance reimbursement claims the company submitted on behalf of customers covered by Federal employee health plans.

The firm is investigating whether the alleged fraud dates back to Eargo's Oct. 2020 initial public offering and if the alleged class period should be properly expanded to cover additional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Securities Fraud Class Action :

Class Period: Feb. 9, 2021 - Sept. 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 29, 2021

The litigation alleges that Hyzon (1) misrepresented the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; and (2) could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline.

The truth emerged on Sept. 28, 2021, when analyst Blue Orca published a scathing report likening the company to a Chinese Lordstown Motors. According to Blue Orca, Hyzon's largest customer, Shanghai HongYun, is a fake-looking PRC shell company formed just 3 days before Hyzon announced that it had agreed to purchase 500 trucks. Blue Orca also reported that Hyzon's next largest customer, Hiringa, which supposedly had signed an agreement to order 1,500 trucks by 2026, informed Blue Orca that it is not a customer, but merely a "channel partner" assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand.

Blue Orca further contended that: (1) Hyzon's dropping of its big-name customers (Coca Cola, Ikea, Heineken) from recent investor decks suggests these blue chip companies were "phantom customers;" (2) former Hyzon executives departed because of misrepresentations on customer contracts and the company's ability to deliver vehicles in 2021; (3) Hyzon's financial projections are "pure fantasy"; and (4) two CTO resignations in 15 months reflects their "little faith in either the Company or the technology (or both)."

On this news, Hyzon shares fell $2.58 per share, or 28%, in a single trading day.

Most recently, another analyst Iceberg Research issued a separate report. In addition to agreeing with Blue Orca's key findings, Iceberg Research alleges that Hyzon's claims concerning its superior fuel cell technology are exaggerated.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Securities Fraud Class Action :

Class Period: June 17, 2021 - Aug. 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2021

Nano-X, a digital X-ray company, is developing the "Nanox.ARC," an imaging system that uses a purportedly novel X-ray source.

On June 17, 2021, Nano-X intrigued investors when it announced that it had submitted a 510(k) submission to the FDA to demonstrate the Nanox.ARC is marketed as safe and effective and substantially equivalent to a legally marketed device.

The litigation alleges that Defendants misled investors concerning the 510(k) submission for Nanox.ARC. Specifically, while touting Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects, Defendants concealed: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; and (iii) as a result, Nano- X had overstated Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects.

The truth emerged on Aug. 19, 2021, when Nano-X reported that the Company received a request for additional information from the FDA concerning Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC, and that the submission file is placed on hold pending Nano-X's complete response to the FDA's list of deficiencies within 180 days.

On this news, Nano-X's ordinary share price fell $2.25 per share, or 9.5%, to close at $21.43 per share on Aug. 19, 2021.

