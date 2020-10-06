HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Updates GOCO, NKLA, NNOX Investors, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm, Reminds of Critical Upcoming Deadlines

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Hagens Berman updates investors in the following publicly-traded companies and urges investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm. Further details about the cases, including upcoming application deadlines, can be found at the links provided.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Securities Class Action :

Class Period: July 12, 2020 - Sept. 21, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that GoHealth's IPO offering documents contained materially false and misleading statements and omissions. Specifically, the offering documents allegedly misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated customer churn that began in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth's unique business model and its limited carrier base exposed the company to a higher risk of churn; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer retention as a result of elevated churn; (4) GoHealth had already entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and, (5) GoHealth internally projected these adverse trends would continue and worsen after its IPO.

The IPO offering documents allowed GoHealth to go public, issuing 43.5 million shares to investors at $21 per share for total proceeds of about $913.5 million.

However, since the IPO, GoHealth has reported disappointing financial performance resulting from the material facts omitted in the IPO offering documents and its common stock has suffered significant price declines. By Sept. 15, 2020, GoHealth Class A common stock closed at just $12.53 per share, or over 40% below the $21 per share price investors paid for the stock in the IPO less than two months previously.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving GoHealth's IPO offering documents misrepresented or omitted churn data when going public," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a GoHealth investor or may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Securities Class Action :

Class Period: Mar. 3, 2020 - Sept. 20, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 16, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants falsely stated or omitted, among other things, that: (1) Nikola overstated its in-house design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (2) exaggerated its hydrogen production capabilities; (3) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (4) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading test video of the Company's Nikola Two truck; (5) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; and (6) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed.

Investors learned the truth through a series of partial disclosures, beginning on Sept. 10, 2020, when Hindenburg Research published a scathing report accusing Nikola of lying about its truck's capabilities, partnerships and products, and ending on Sept. 20, 2020, when Milton abruptly resigned.

These events have driven the price of Nikola shares sharply lower.

Significantly, less than a month before these disclosures, on Aug. 11, 2020, In-Cap, an entity indirectly controlled by Nikola director Jeffrey Ubben, sold 1.4 million Nikola shares at $42.69/share for a total of over $59 million. While Ubben reportedly contends the suspiciously timed sale was forced on him by "investor redemptions," Hagens Berman is actively investigating the validity of this claim.

Most recently, on Sept. 29, 2020 CNBC reported a second sexual abuse allegation against Milton and that the widely-touted partnership with GM announced earlier in the month is not a "done deal."

"We're focused on (i) investors' losses, (ii) proving Nikola misrepresented its truck's functionality, its technology and partnerships, and (iii) whether Nikola stakeholders like Ubben engaged in unlawful insider trading," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

