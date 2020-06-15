HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Hebron Technology (HEBT) Investors to Contact its Attorneys: Securities Fraud Case Filed, Important Deadlines Established

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Hagens Berman urges investors in Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) to submit their losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Apr. 24, 2020 - June 3, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 10, 2020

Hebron Technology (HEBT) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges Defendants concealed related third party transactions and misrepresented the Hebron's financial performance to prop up the company's stock price.

Specifically, the complaint avers that Defendants concealed that (1) many of Hebron's recent "acquisitions" were in fact dysfunctional entities sold by company insiders, (2) the company's disclosure controls regarding related party transactions were ineffective, and (3) as a result, certain of Defendants' positive statements about its performance and outlook were materially misleading.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on June 3, 2020 when Grizzly Research published a scathing report, calling the company an "Insider Enrichment Scheme without Economic Basis."

Grizzly observed that (1) Hebron's stock price has skyrocketed on the back of recent private placements that were in fact inflated stock sales to related parties; (2) the company's financial results filed with Chinese regulators are inconsistent with those filed with the SEC, as Hebron's SEC filings inflate annual revenues by over 80%; and (3) the recent acquired entities were purchased from Hebron's largest shareholder at inflated prices.

This news sent the price of Hebron shares plummeting lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Hebron concealed related party transactions," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

