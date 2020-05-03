HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Cronos Group (CRON) Investors with $250K+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys: 8 DAY DEADLINE ALERT in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2020 / Hagens Berman urges investors in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) who have suffered losses in excess of $250,000 to submit their losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and the Company admits accounting violations, strengthening investors' claims.

Class Period: May 9, 2019 - Mar. 2, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that, while touting Cronos' revenue growth, Defendants concealed that Cronos engaged in significant transactions and improperly recognized revenue from them. According to the complaint, Cronos also misstated the value of its inventory in its financial statements.

The market began to learn the truth: (1) first on Feb. 24, 2020, when Cronos announced it would delay its Q4 and FY 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for Feb. 27, 2020, (2) second on Mar. 2, 2020, when Cronos announced that its Audit Committee was reviewing the Company's recognition of revenue from several bulk resin transactions made through its wholesale channel, (3) third on Mar. 17, 2020, when Cronos announced it will restate previously issued financial statements for Q1 - Q3 2019 to eliminate revenues recognized from certain wholesale transactions, (4) fourth, on Mar. 20, 2020, when MarketWatch reported that the SEC opened an inquiry into Cronos' revenue recognition.

On Mar. 30, 2020, Defendants released restated financials for the first three quarters of 2019, admitting that Cronos massively overreported accounts receivable, gross revenues and gross profits before fair value adjustments. In addition, the Company reported a gross loss of nearly $20.4 million for Q4 2019, driven by inventory write-downs of $24 million, including a $22.1 million charge on the value of its cannabis plants.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Cronos misled investors about its reported revenue, receivables, and inventory," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

