Hagens Berman Axeon sign Michael Garrison

Michael Garrison will follow in his older Brother Ian's footsteps to Hagens Berman Axeon

Hagens Berman Axeon continues to add to their 2020 roster, most recently announcing the signing of 18-year-old Michael Garrison from Roy Knickman’s LUX Development Cycling Team.

Michael Garrison is the younger brother of Ian Garrison, the U23 time trial world championships silver medalist who rode for Axeon for three years and recently signed with Deceuninck-QuickStep for 2020 and 2021.

Michael Garrison had a stand-out final year in the junior ranks, which culminated with participation in the US team’s first- and third-place finishes in the junior road race by Quinn Simmons and Angus Sheffield, respectively. Michael Garrison was 12th on the difficult Yorkshire course after helping his teammates.

In addition to this season’s overall win at L’Abitibi, where he won a road stage and the individual time trial, Michael Garrison won the Cat 1/2 GC at Tour of the Gila and was first at Tour of the Southern Highlands junior race. He was also fourth at junior Paris-Roubaix and in the GC a SPIE Internationale Juniorendriedaagse.

“Joining Hagens Berman Axeon is more than just about racing bikes,” Garrison said in a statement released by his new team. “I look forward to being a part of an incredible group of guys that care about more than just the result over the line.”

Garrison said he considers himself an all-rounder with a special focus on the time trial.

“My biggest strength is that of my aerobic side for sure,” he said. “I also feel like one of my greatest strengths is the ability to think in the heat of the races. I tend to overthink things, which can sometimes be a bit problematic, and I hope to improve on that balance in 2020.”

Hagens Berman Axeon sports director Jeff Louder, who helped guide Ian Garrison for three seasons, said he believes Michael Garrison will fit in well with the team’s philosophy.

“He was a standout junior, and I am excited to see what he can do during his time with us,” Louder said. “He's his own man, but he obviously comes from a great family and I expect having another Garrison on the team will be as positive an experience as it was with Ian.”

Michael Garrison is the third rider to join the 2020 Axeon roster after the team announced signing Jens Reynders and Jarrad Drizners last month.