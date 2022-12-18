Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Branden Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid a 5-1 beating on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Nicholas Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa, while Steven Stamkos picked up two assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Lightning (20—9-1) extended their winning streak to five games.

Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have now dropped three straight.

Habs goaltender Jake Allen surrendered five goals on 27 shots.

The Lightning broke the ice with their first shot of the game. Ian Cole found Hagel with a stretch pass from his own end. Hagel beat Allen on a breakaway for his 100th point in the National Hockey League.

Tampa took a 2-0 lead at 11:39 of the first period when Paul hopped on a rebound in the slot.

Jake Evans took a high-sticking double minor penalty in the second period, giving Tampa a two-man advantage.

As Mike Matheson left the penalty box, to help his side defend the Lightning power play, Cirelli tapped in his first goal of the season from point-blank range.

The Lightning improved their lead to four goals at 17:47 of the second period on their sixth power play of the game. Hagel deflected Victor Hedman’s shot from the point and made the Habs pay for their lack of discipline.

Montreal got one back 16 seconds into the third period when Kaiden Guhle stickhandled past Cirelli and left the puck for Suzuki who spoiled Vasilevskiy’s shutout hopes.

Kucherov showed a flash of skill late in the third period as he zoomed past Joel Edmundson and beat Allen in the top right-hand corner.

HEDMAN TIES LECAVALIER

With his power-play assist, Hedman picked up his 42nd point against the Canadiens in 41 games. The defenseman is now tied with Vincent Lecavalier as the Bolts’ all-time points leader against Montreal.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Toronto on Tuesday night in the second of a four-game trip.

Canadiens: At Arizona on Monday night to open a seven-game trip.

