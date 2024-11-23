Haffner leads Evansville against Campbell after 27-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-4)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Campbell after Cameron Haffner scored 27 points in Evansville's 98-81 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-1 at home. Evansville averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 on the road. Campbell averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Evansville averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 74.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 77.0 Evansville gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haffner averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Nolan Dorsey averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press